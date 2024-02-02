Poonam Pandey no more: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Sambhavna Seth and others mourn for actress

Poonam Pandey, one of the most controversial celebrities, has died from cancer. She was 32. Her manager verified the sad news on Friday morning via Poonam's official Instagram profile.

Poonam Pandey died at the age of 32 from cervical cancer. This comes only one day after the government announced that women will receive a free HPV vaccination. Poonam Pandey reportedly died at her birthplace of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The news has left everyone stunned and depressed.

The social media statement about her passing read: ”This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.” Poonam Pandey was last seen in Goa attending a function.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey death: List of controversies the actress was involved in

Even though she was facing such a condition, social media is buzzing about her vibrant personality. The lady appeared on the programme Lock Upp, which Munawar Faruqui won. Cervical cancer is a highly aggressive kind of cancer. Celebrities have expressed their sympathies on social media.

Kangana Ranaut, who hosted Lock Upp Season 1 in which Poonam Pandey was a contestant, reacted to it. The actress took to her Instagram stories and mentioned that the loss saddens her. “This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti,” she wrote.

Adil Khan Durrani shared his feelings with India Today, “I last met Poonam at an award function where we both won an award. Two days ago also, she was spotted by the paparazzi. She was always so happy that one couldn’t tell that she was fighting cancer.”

“I had no clue she was going through something like this. I have met her 4-5 times and she was always very jolly,” Adil added.

Speaking to Zoom TV, Karan Kundrra said, “Karan Oh my god! I have no idea about this. How did it happen? It is very sad and heartbreaking news.”

Reality TV star Sambhavna Seth also spoke with News18, who shared a relatively close bond with Poonam said, “Oh my god! I knew her. We have done Khatron Ke Khiladi together. I met her last year. We actually would keep meeting sometimes socially or at an event. But she never mentioned that she was going through any problems. It’s absolutely unbelievable, I still can’t digest it.”

Also Read: What is Cervical cancer? The disease Poonam Pandey passed away from?

She continues, “Poonam was so young, hardly 30-32 years old. Life is just so unpredictable. I’m not in Mumbai but how I wish I was there to pay my respects. I would have reached there immediately.”

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Poonam Pandey was a prominent model. Her popularity grew after she pledged in a video message leading up to the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that if India won, she would strip. With her ambitious assertion, she became the first person to draw attention to herself across all social media channels.

Pandey's name grew to be associated with controversy over time. Everyone was startled when a restroom video of the actress surfaced on social media. Pandey may be seen dancing in the popular video while taking a shower. Later, YouTube banned this video.

Poonam also had a short marriage to Sam Bombay. Everyone was taken by surprise when the wedding happened. They often posted videos and images on social media networks. Unfortunately, the marriage did not endure. She accused him of domestic violence just after their wedding in 2020.