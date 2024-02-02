Entertainment

Poonam Pandey death: List of controversies the actress was involved in

Image credits: Instagram

1. 2011 Cricket World Cup promise:

Poonam gained notoriety when she pledged to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Image credits: Instagram

2. App ban controversy:

In 2019, Google Play Store banned Poonam's mobile app, known for its explicit content, for violating platform policies.

Image credits: Instagram

3. Obscenity charges:

Poonam faced obscenity charges in 2014 for posting a sexually explicit video titled "The Bathroom Secrets" on her official website, leading to legal repercussions.

Image credits: Instagram

4. Social media content:

Poonam was recognized for sharing bold and provocative content on her social media platforms, attracting both followers and criticism for its explicit nature.

Image credits: Instagram

5. The arrest during lockdown:

Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, Poonam found herself in controversy. Mumbai Police took her into custody for violating lockdown rules.

Image credits: Instagram

6. Accusations against husband:

Poonam accused her husband, Sam, of assault, leading to his arrest. Poonam disclosed instances of domestic violence in her marriage

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One