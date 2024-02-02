Poonam Pandey death: List of controversies the actress was involved in

Entertainment
Poonam gained notoriety when she pledged to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won the 2011 Cricket World Cup.
In 2019, Google Play Store banned Poonam's mobile app, known for its explicit content, for violating platform policies.
Poonam faced obscenity charges in 2014 for posting a sexually explicit video titled "The Bathroom Secrets" on her official website, leading to legal repercussions.
Poonam was recognized for sharing bold and provocative content on her social media platforms, attracting both followers and criticism for its explicit nature.
Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, Poonam found herself in controversy. Mumbai Police took her into custody for violating lockdown rules.
Poonam accused her husband, Sam, of assault, leading to his arrest. Poonam disclosed instances of domestic violence in her marriage