What is Cervical cancer? The disease Poonam Pandey passed away from?

What is Cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. 

The cervix plays a crucial role in childbirth as it allows the passage of the baby from the uterus to the vagina.

How does What is Cervical cancer develope?

Cervical cancer develops when abnormal cells in the cervix undergo uncontrolled growth.

Causes

Most cases of Cervical cancer are caused by the human papillomavirus which is a group of viruses that can be transmitted through sexual contact. 

Persistent infection with certain high-risk types of HPV is a major risk factor for the development of Cervical cancer.

Symptoms

In the early stages, Cervical cancer may not be noticeable but as the cancer progresses, there can be various symptoms.

Symptoms may include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, pain during intercourse, and abnormal vaginal discharge.

Prevention

Vaccination against certain types of HPV is a preventive measure to reduce the risk of cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine is recommended for adults before they become sexually active

