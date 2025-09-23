The Lav Kush Ramlila Committee announced withdrawing offer to Poonam Pandey to maintain social harmony. Both the BJP and VHP praised the committee's decision, stating it respected public sentiment and upheld the performance's sanctity.

New Delhi: The organizers of Red Fort Ramlila have withdrawn their offer to actress Poonam Pandey to portray Mandodari, Ravana's wife, following strong objections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The controversy arose when BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor and VHP regional leader Surendra Jain formally objected to Pandey's casting, arguing that her controversial background would offend Hindu religious sensibilities. Arjun Kumar, who leads the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee responsible for the 46-year-old traditional performance, announced the decision on Tuesday, September 23. He explained that the committee chose to replace Pandey to prevent community divisions.

"Poonam was genuinely excited about the opportunity and had even begun fasting as part of her spiritual preparation," Kumar stated. “While it's disappointing to make this change, we believe it serves the greater good,” he added. Kumar emphasized that the Ramayana's core message centers on unity and harmony, and allowing the casting controversy to create social discord would contradict these fundamental teachings. He stressed that the committee's primary goal is maintaining social cohesion rather than defending individual casting choices.

The decision received positive responses from both organizations that initially raised concerns. BJP's Delhi media representative Praveen Shankar Kapoor praised the committee's sensitivity to public sentiment, noting that the original announcement had sparked significant criticism from religious figures and community activists throughout the capital. Kapoor highlighted that the committee's reversal demonstrated respect for both spiritual leaders and ordinary citizens' religious feelings. VHP Delhi secretary Surendra Gupta similarly endorsed the outcome, clarifying that their organization's position wasn't targeting Poonam Pandey personally but rather ensuring that sacred cultural presentations maintain appropriate standards and respect devotees' faith.

However, the situation represents a troubling precedent where artistic freedom and individual dignity are sacrificed to appease political pressure and mob mentality. The decision to remove Poonam Pandey from the Ramlila production based on her "controversial past" essentially creates a moral litmus test for participation in cultural events, suggesting that certain individuals are permanently disqualified from redemption or artistic expression regardless of their current intentions or spiritual preparation. The fact that the actor was reportedly fasting and taking the role seriously demonstrates her genuine commitment to honouring the character and the religious significance of the performance.