Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology

    Poonam Pandey Death News: Amidst legal uncertainty, the agency responsible for the false stunt releases a public apology, addressing concerns and clarifying the facts.

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    Lock Up Season 1 star is in serious trouble. Poonam Pandey has received harsh criticism from social media users and celebrities for faking her death. There is widespread speculation that she, her public relations staff, and the agency behind this project may face legal action.

    Schbang was one of the firms engaged in the fake death prank. Schbang has apologised, explaining that their purpose was not to harm anyone, but rather to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

    Also Read: Black: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee starrer to release on OTT

    Schbang is a media and technology transformation firm headquartered in Mumbai. Schbang, along with Poonam Pandey, her public relations staff, and manager, was an active participant in the death fake. However, given the strong reaction and concerns of legal ramifications, it appears that their strategy has failed terribly. While Poonam's team maintains that all of this was done to raise awareness about cervical cancer, many people believe that it was a cheap publicity gimmick.

    Schbang apologised in their statement for any offence they may have caused, particularly to individuals who have battled with or lost a loved one to cancer. In their defence, Schbang claimed that once cervical cancer was included in the Union budget, there was little discussion about it among the public. However, following Poonam Pandey's death, cervical cancer has become the most Googled issue. 

    Also Read: Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Star shares pic from Akhand Path

    For those who are unaware, Poonam Pandey's official Instagram handle posted a message on February 2, 2024, announcing the actress's death from cervical cancer. Even her public relations team published a statement on the actress's death. Celebrities including Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundra, and others have shared their profound sympathies on social media. However, on February 3, 2024, Poonam uploaded a video in which the actress declared that she is alive. She stated that she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Many celebrities have blasted Poonam Pandey and the people behind the phoney death act.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift wins award for 'Best Pop Vocal album category' ATG

    Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift wins award for 'Best Pop Vocal album category'

    Grammys 2024: Shankar Mahadevan's 'Shakti' gets Best Global Music Album award [WATCH] ATG

    Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan's 'Shakti' gets Best Global Music Album award [WATCH]

    Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus wins her first ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance ATG

    Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus wins her first ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance

    Sweta Bachchan wishes brother Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday; Navya Nanda wishes her 'favourite' [PICTURES] ATG

    Sweta Bachchan wishes brother Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday; Navya Nanda wishes her 'favourite' [PICTURES]

    World Cancer Day 2024: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, 'In Love With Your Heart And Spirit' RBA

    World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, In Love With Your Heart And Spirit'

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi vkp

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal

    Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift wins award for 'Best Pop Vocal album category' ATG

    Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift wins award for 'Best Pop Vocal album category'

    Work from home fraud: Cybercriminals extort Rs 18 lakh from female techie in Bengaluru vkp

    Work from home fraud: Cybercriminals extort Rs 18 lakh from woman techie in Bengaluru

    Protect us or we stop work Contractors write to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over forceful extortion by politicians

    Protect us or we stop work: Contractors write to Maha CM Eknath Shinde over forceful extortion by politicians

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon