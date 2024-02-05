Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology

Lock Up Season 1 star is in serious trouble. Poonam Pandey has received harsh criticism from social media users and celebrities for faking her death. There is widespread speculation that she, her public relations staff, and the agency behind this project may face legal action.

Schbang was one of the firms engaged in the fake death prank. Schbang has apologised, explaining that their purpose was not to harm anyone, but rather to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Schbang is a media and technology transformation firm headquartered in Mumbai. Schbang, along with Poonam Pandey, her public relations staff, and manager, was an active participant in the death fake. However, given the strong reaction and concerns of legal ramifications, it appears that their strategy has failed terribly. While Poonam's team maintains that all of this was done to raise awareness about cervical cancer, many people believe that it was a cheap publicity gimmick.

Schbang apologised in their statement for any offence they may have caused, particularly to individuals who have battled with or lost a loved one to cancer. In their defence, Schbang claimed that once cervical cancer was included in the Union budget, there was little discussion about it among the public. However, following Poonam Pandey's death, cervical cancer has become the most Googled issue.

For those who are unaware, Poonam Pandey's official Instagram handle posted a message on February 2, 2024, announcing the actress's death from cervical cancer. Even her public relations team published a statement on the actress's death. Celebrities including Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundra, and others have shared their profound sympathies on social media. However, on February 3, 2024, Poonam uploaded a video in which the actress declared that she is alive. She stated that she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Many celebrities have blasted Poonam Pandey and the people behind the phoney death act.