    Pooja Bhatt slams user for making derogatory comments on Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen Babi

    Actress and director Pooja Bhatt, who most recently appeared on Salman Khan's "Bigg Boss OTT 2," recently confronted a troll who insulted her father, Mahesh Bhatt. 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' included Pooja as one of its top five contestants. Pooja posted a photo of herself on Saturday, September 2, next to a bookshelf. "Have a greater appreciation for freedom post my stint in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house. Implore the powers that be to please come together and use their collective might to FREE Joymala (sic)," wrote the actress.

    HOW DID FANS REACT: One of them wrote, "Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Babi ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego? What an irony ohh God. People can use someone's innocent feelings to please their egos and might. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God (sic)." Pooja replied, "May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best (sic)."

    Pooja Bhatt slams user for making derogatory comments on Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen Babi ADCAlong with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, who appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2, qualified for the finals. On June 17, Bigg Boss OTT's second season premiered. Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt's father, also showed up later on in the programme to cheer her on. Along with interacting with other competitors, he told various stories about his daughter. 

