Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS

Jawan First Review out: Following the success of Pathaan at the global box office, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is poised to wow his fans once more with his upcoming film, Jawan.

The action-packed thriller film is directed by Tamil director Atlee and marks starlet Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. The film's buzz grew quickly once the trailer was published and shown on Dubai's Burj Khalifa. As fans have been going crazy since its advance booking opened on September 1, the first review of the action thriller is out, and it is glowing.

Jawan first review out

As the film's crew prepares for Jawan's premiere in three days, Pakistani-origin Umair Sandhu, who represents himself as a critic and a member of the Overseas Censor Board, gave his thoughts on the actioner, stating that it is full of manic energy and high spirit.

Praising the movie, Umair gave Jawan 5 stars and wrote, "First Review #Jawan is a perfect vehicle that does justice to the talent of #ShahRukhKhan. He seems to have found a story & character that work in perfect sync and tandem with manic energy.#SRK steers this physically challenging lead role with high-spirited self-belief."

Asianet Newsable cannot confirm how he could watch the film days before its release or guarantee the review's authenticity. In the meantime, no press is being organised in India for Jawan, journalists, or reviewers.

Jawan advance reservations are currently in full force, and it is expected to break Pathaan's all-time advance booking record. There are just three days left, and the countdown has begun. Consider Jawan's advance booking data. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, over 2 lakh tickets for day one have already been sold. The cinema reviewer revealed Jawan's advance booking status in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan advance booking status note: Tickets sold for Thursday / Day 1 at National Chains… Update: Monday, 10.45 am. PVR + INOX: 203,000. Cinepolis: 43,000. Total: 246,000 tickets sold.” Jawan, directed by Atlee, will be released in theatres on September 7.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh treated fans to a new poster of Jawan. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Bullets and love will rain down like thunder…Hum aur aap milte hain…Chaar din ke andar! [We will meet in four days] Advance bookings are open, so book your tickets now. Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the film, which Atlee directs. It will be released in cinemas on September 7.