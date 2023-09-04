Urvashi Rautela brutally attacked by netizens for sharing Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah's photo

It is not the first time Urvashi Rautela has made headlines for allegedly showing interest in Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah. She made her fans and netizens angry and irked by posting the photo of Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah on her Instagram story.

Urvashi Rautela is getting trolled once again. The actress was recently watching the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match when she took to her Instagram stories and shared an image of Pakistani players. Among others, the photo also featured Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah. In the caption, Urvashi wrote, "Workout time". However, this has not gone down well with the netizens. Soon after a Reddit user shared a screengrab of the Instagram story of Urvashi Rautela, several social media users relentlessly attacked and trolled the actress. One of the users wrote, "This lady is a disgrace." Another comment read, "She is stalking Naseem Shah, that young Pakistani bowler like she did with Pant".

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's New York gateway takes internet by storm

Interestingly, this is not the first time Urvashi Rautela has made headlines for allegedly showing interest in Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah. During the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE too, the actress was smiling in the stands after the sublime spell of Naseem Shah against India. A video of the same had also gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela has been the target of trolls for a long time now, who often accuse her of ‘harassing’ Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Earlier this year in 2023, when the cricketer met with an accident, Urvashi shared a black and white photo featuring Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital of Mumbai and Medical Research Institute, where Pant got admitted. It had left netizens upset who accused her of mental harassment.

Reportedly, Urvashi and Rishabh Pant dated each other in the past but parted ways on an ugly note. However, Pant has often maintained that he does not know the Bollywood diva. Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela has reportedly been roped in for an item number in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far.

ALSO READ: BTS ARMYs dig up weird theory that proves Jungkook is late Princess Diana's reincarnation