    Police arrest film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for running car over his wife

    In a video, the film producer was seen trying to ram the car into his wife. The CCTV footage of the incident had sparked huge outrage, also leading to the police action against Mishra.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra was on Thursday night in Mumbai, after he was accused of trying to run over his wife last week. He has been booked on charges of attempted murder.

    According to Yasmeen (35), who has suffered injuries to her leg, Mishra attempted to ram the vehicle when she caught him with a model in the car.

    "A complaint was then filed by her, as she accused her husband of adultery and deliberately trying to run his car over her while escaping from the spot," said an officer from the Amboli police station.

    In a fresh update from police, inspector Bandopant Bansode of the Amboli police station said that "he was arrested late last night on the charges of attempt to murder", hours after he was detained.

    Mishra has been associated with films like Dehati Disco, Bhootiyapa, Flat No. 420, Khalli Balli and Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai as the co-producer.

    It is reportedly said that the incident took place on October 19 in the parking lot of Samukh Heights, opposite Heera Panna mall in Oshiwara. Yasmeen has told the police that Mishra had been seeing the model since February, and it had led to many confrontations earlier between the husband and wife.

    "Based on the statement of the victim, we have registered a case against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are trying to trace the accused," said Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, had earlier said.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
