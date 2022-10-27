Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor spend time with newborn Vayu; check out their pictures

Rhea Kapoor shared a couple of photos of herself resting with her sister Sonam Kapoor and the actress' baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been overjoyed since the birth of their first child in August of this year. Sonam and Anand uploaded a gorgeous family portrait with their kid on their newborn boy's 1 month anniversary and disclosed that they have called him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

The three-person family just celebrated their first Diwali together. Yesterday, Rhea Kapoor shared an unseen photo from the Diwali bash, which featured Sonam and Vayu matching in traditional ivory clothes. Rhea Kapoor has now posted another series of photos with Sonam and baby Vayu.

Rhea Kapoor's most recent Instagram photos show her and Sonam reclining on a bed with large pillows behind them. Rhea Kapoor is seen cradling her two-month-old nephew Vayu in her arms, while Sonam is resting nearby.

Vayu's face was obscured in the photographs because he put his head on his maasi's neck. Sonam is wearing bright pink PJs in the candid photo, while baby Vayu is wearing a similar top. Rhea, on the other hand, was dressed casually in beige as she spent the day resting with Sonam and Vayu. Rhea captioned the photographs with the infinity emoji.

The post was filled with lovely comments from fans and followers. While one fan wrote, “Pure love,” another social media user commented, “Aunty cuddles are the best”. Ananya Panday wrote, “best,” while Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor and others dropped heart emojis on the post. Check it out below!

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja turned to Instagram to share a fresh photo of himself carrying Vayu in his arms. Vayu is wearing a cute yellow sleeveless shirt with the number 24 inscribed on the back. Anand captioned the photo, "Whattt?" with a snake emoji. Examine it out!

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a Diwali party at their Mumbai home, marking their first Diwali since Vayu's birth. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the bash.

