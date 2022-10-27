Caught On Camera: Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra runs over wife with car after being seen with another woman

Kamal Kishor Mishra, the producer of Dehati Disco, was in his car with another woman in the parking lot when his wife arrived seeking for him. As he attempted to escape the scene, Kamal Kishor Mishra injured his wife with his car.

In a frightening incident reported from Mumbai, filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra reportedly tried to mow down his wife as she tried to stop him from leaving in a car. The sad incident occurred when the filmmaker's wife observed him in a car with another lady.

On October 19, the event occurred in a housing society in the Andheri (West) suburbs. According to authorities, the filmmaker's wife was harmed in the October 19 incident.

In a frightening incident reported from Mumbai, Mishra's wife has filed a complaint against her husband at Amboli police station. In her complaint, Mishra's wife stated that the incident happened when she came out of the building to look for her husband and found him with another woman in the parking lot, said a report in PTI.

The video footage shows Mishra's wife trying to confront her husband when she was allegedly hit by his car. The car ran over the legs of the woman injuring her in the process. The woman has suffered injuries on her legs, hand and head.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said. Further investigation is underway, the official added.