PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on

Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon won a Grammy Award for her album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her achievements in music, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, highlighting her dedication to Indian culture and global influence

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon for winning a Grammy Award for her album Triveni. He also praised her dedication to Indian culture and her achievements as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and musician.

Expressing his delight over her success, PM Modi shared a message on X, acknowledging her remarkable accomplishment. He noted that Tandon’s journey would serve as an inspiration for young individuals to pursue their dreams. Recalling his meeting with her in New York in 2023, he commended her efforts in promoting Indian culture on the global stage.

Chandrika Tandon, an artist of Indian origin, won the prestigious Grammy in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for Triveni, surpassing nominees including Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar.

Tandon, who is the sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, has made a significant mark in the fields of business and music. The 67th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, where she secured the honor alongside her collaborators—South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Did Kanye West order Bianca Censori to go NUDE at Grammys? Lip Reader decodes Ye's words to his wife

The Indian Consulate in New York also extended its congratulations to Tandon for her achievement. In a social media post, it highlighted the album’s captivating blend of ancient mantras, flute, and cello, emphasizing how Triveni serves as a bridge between cultures and traditions through the universal language of music.

