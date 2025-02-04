(PHOTOS) Did Kanye West order Bianca Censori to go NUDE at Grammys? Lip Reader decodes Ye's words to his wife

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, arrived at the Grammy Awards in striking attire. The pair came with Censori sporting a black fur coat. Censori instantly removed her coat, revealing a flimsy, see-through dress that shocked her near-naked show.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made an eye-catching debut on the Grammy Awards red carpet, with the latter photographed in a translucent see-through garment. As the couple entered, the rapper wore a black t-shirt and shorts, while his wife and the architect wore long fur coats.

However, a few minutes into the event, Ye West directed Censori on something, and she posed in front of the camera while nearly nude.

As they stood for photographers, her rapper beau, who was dressed all in black, appeared to whisper something in her ear. According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Kanye told Censori, "I’ll tell 'em you're on fire tonight, babe." Ye kept saying, "Drop it behind you and then turn; I got you."

She further translated by claiming that West said, “Make a scene; I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.” He continued to say, “Drop it behind you and then turn; I got you.”

In answer, the architect nodded and removed the fur coat, revealing her translucent dress, which was fully see-through. Hickling said that Censori went on to remark, "All right, let's go."

According to sources, the act was carried out to imitate West's Vulture 1 album cover artwork, which featured the rapper's wife wearing only boots and a piece of fabric to hide her buttocks.

Meanwhile, police pulled the pair out of the gathering. However, a source said that the couple returned to their car and departed the venue.

