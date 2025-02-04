(PHOTOS) Did Kanye West order Bianca Censori to go NUDE at Grammys? Lip Reader decodes Ye's words to his wife

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, arrived at the Grammy Awards in striking attire. The pair came with Censori sporting a black fur coat. Censori instantly removed her coat, revealing a flimsy, see-through dress that shocked her near-naked show. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made an eye-catching debut on the Grammy Awards red carpet, with the latter photographed in a translucent see-through garment. As the couple entered, the rapper wore a black t-shirt and shorts, while his wife and the architect wore long fur coats.

budget 2025
article_image2

However, a few minutes into the event, Ye West directed Censori on something, and she posed in front of the camera while nearly nude. 

article_image3

As they stood for photographers, her rapper beau, who was dressed all in black, appeared to whisper something in her ear. According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Kanye told Censori, "I’ll tell 'em you're on fire tonight, babe." Ye kept saying, "Drop it behind you and then turn; I got you." 

article_image4

She further translated by claiming that West said, “Make a scene; I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.” He continued to say, “Drop it behind you and then turn; I got you.” 

article_image5

In answer, the architect nodded and removed the fur coat, revealing her translucent dress, which was fully see-through. Hickling said that Censori went on to remark, "All right, let's go."

article_image6

According to sources, the act was carried out to imitate West's Vulture 1 album cover artwork, which featured the rapper's wife wearing only boots and a piece of fabric to hide her buttocks. 

article_image7

Meanwhile, police pulled the pair out of the gathering. However, a source said that the couple returned to their car and departed the venue. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action; Delhi HC issues notice to Google (Details) RBA

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action; Delhi HC issues notice to Google (Details)

World Cancer Day: Hina Khan shares her cancer battle; thanks govt for Ayushman Bharat RBA

World Cancer Day: Hina Khan shares her cancer battle; thanks govt for Ayushman Bharat

Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS title of Aryan Khan's debut directorial project series; Read on NTI

Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS title of Aryan Khan's debut directorial project series; Read on

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil, passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role NTI

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48 ATG

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48

Recent Stories

World Cancer Day: Inspiring stories of triumph over THIS dreadful disease in India

World Cancer Day: Inspiring stories of triumph over THIS dreadful disease in India

Indian expat's 100th try wins him Dh25 million in Big Ticket Draw; Read anr

Indian expat's 100th try wins him Dh25 million in Big Ticket Draw; Read

Priyanka Chopra shares snaps from wedding festivities of brother; excited for 'bhai ki shaadi' [PHOTOS] ATG

Priyanka Chopra shares snaps from wedding festivities of brother; excited for 'bhai ki shaadi' [PHOTOS]

Varun Sharma Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of Fukrey's star NTI

Varun Sharma Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of Fukrey's star

BREAKING: US-China trade war escalates: China hits back with retaliatory tariffs on US goods after Trump's threat

BREAKING| US-China trade war escalates: China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump’s threat

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon