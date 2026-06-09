PM Narendra Modi is set to become India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record. Several members of the film fraternity congratulated the PM, praising his leadership and contribution to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to create history by becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. On June 10, PM Modi completes 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 days after the first general election.

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Several members of the film fraternity congratulated the Prime Minister on the milestone, praising his leadership, dedication and contribution to the country's development.

Mukesh Rishi Praises PM's Commitment and Work Ethic

Actor Mukesh Rishi lauded Modi's work ethic and commitment to the nation, saying that his journey offers valuable lessons to citizens. "... I am happy that we are able to see and feel this achievement. I would like to say that your discipline and the way you work, and your commitment to the country, gives us a lot to learn. And we have learned," Rishi told ANI

Highlighting the visible changes in infrastructure across the country, he added, "The achievements that we have seen here in the past few years, we have experienced them. We have not just studied them. If we have taken a car and travelled on the roads, we have seen the highways there. We have seen their development. If we have taken a plane from an airport, we have seen that airport...And not just for metro cities, but in almost all the states of the country, there are excellent airports and hospitals. So, this achievement is very big...."

He further said that the country would always remember Modi's contribution and wished him good health and continued service to the nation. "So, it is my wish that you always remain healthy....For this achievement, I wish you very good luck...," he said.

Vindu Dara Singh Calls it a 'Historic Moment'

Actor Vindu Dara Singh described the occasion as a historic moment and credited Modi's rise from a party worker to the nation's leader. "4399, this is not just a number, it's history that Modi ji has created. A small party worker who reached such heights that he became the 'Pradhan Sevak' of the country, not just a Minister," he said.

Expressing hope that PM Modi continues to lead the country for years to come, Vindu added, "As long as Modi ji is healthy, and his mind and body are functioning at this speed, he should continue to lead this country. We are very happy. Ever since we were born, we have wanted a Prime Minister like this, especially when the whole world is in turmoil and facing troubles. India is saved because we have such a leader."

He also praised the Prime Minister for giving the nation direction and earning global respect. "People are very sensible; they know who is working with a true heart. It is very difficult to completely eliminate corruption and such things from this country, but the true direction you have shown to this nation and the respect you have earned for all of us is commendable. We respect you, we salute you. Jai Hind, Jai Modi ji," he said.

Raza Murad on the Public's Faith in PM Modi

Veteran actor Raza Murad also congratulated the Prime Minister, calling the achievement the historic milestone. "Modi ji is completing 4,399 days as Prime Minister. This is a significant milestone and a historic moment being created today. Previously, the late Jawaharlal Nehru served as Prime Minister for 4,398 days. Modi ji has set a new record, and he, along with the citizens, deserves congratulations for placing him in this responsible position," Murad said.

He said the Prime Minister's popularity reflects the confidence people have in his leadership. "The public has immense faith in him, reflecting his vast popularity and the people's desire to see him continue in this role. It is a monumental day for Modi ji and all Indians. Such achievements are only possible with public support, as the people's will is supreme, and they have chosen him," he added.

Murad further extended his congratulations to the Prime Minister, his cabinet and the nation. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Modi ji, his cabinet, his ministers, and the entire country. As the Prime Minister, he leads everyone, including states where the BJP is not in power. I wish him millions of congratulations and hope he continues to fulfill his responsibilities excellently, maintaining the public's trust every day, month, and year. Jai Hind," he said. (ANI)