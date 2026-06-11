PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a 'towering figure' of Indian cinema. Modi lauded his work in transforming Tamil cinema and beautifully capturing the essence of rural life.

PM Modi Mourns 'Towering Figure' of Tamil Cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure of Indian cinema whose work transformed Tamil filmmaking and beautifully captured the essence of rural life. PM Modi took to his X account to extend his condolences to the director's family and countless admirers, and recalled the lasting impact Bharathiraja had on Indian cinema through his storytelling and memorable films.

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Remembering the filmmaker as a "towering figure" who reached the highest levels of success in the film industry, Modi also praised the way Bharathiraja portrayed village life on screen. "Mr. Bharathiraja's passing brings immense sorrow. He provided works that transformed Tamil cinema and stood as a towering figure who reached the pinnacle in the film industry. In particular, the way he depicted rural life is highly commendable. In this sorrowful moment, all my thoughts are joined with his family members and fans. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on X.

Take a look திரு பாரதிராஜா அவர்களின் மறைவு பெரும் துயரத்தைத் தருகிறது. தமிழ்த் திரையுலகை மாற்றியமைத்த படைப்புகளை வழங்கிய அவர், திரைப்படத்துறையில் உச்சத்தைத் தொட்ட ஓர் ஆளுமையாகத் திகழ்ந்தார். குறிப்பாக, கிராமப்புற வாழ்க்கையை அவர் சித்தரித்த விதம் மிகவும் போற்றத்தக்கது. துயரமான இந்த வேளையில்,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026

Final Rites with State Honours

Meanwhile, the final rites of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja will be held on Thursday in his hometown of Theni with full state honours. Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the cremation, which is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.

An Illustrious Career Spanning Decades

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today.

His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.'

His unreleased film 'Pulavar' will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu,' 'Pandianadu,' 'Eeswaran,' 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja.'

(ANI)