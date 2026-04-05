Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Mumbai wedding of journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter, Disha Sharma. He blessed the couple, Disha and Sudarshan MJ. The star-studded event was also attended by Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding festivities of Sudarshan MJ and Disha Sharma, the daughter of veteran journalist Rajat Sharma, in Mumbai on April 4. Rajat Sharma shared pictures of his meeting with the Prime Minister along with his family on his Instagram. The Prime Minister was seen warmly interacting with the newlyweds, Disha and her partner Sudarshan MJ, offering his blessings during the celebrations.

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Sharing the moment on social media, Rajat Sharma expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating that the Prime Minister's presence made the occasion "very, very special" for the entire family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Sharma (@rajatsharmalive)

Star-Studded Festivities in Mumbai

The wedding, which took place on April 4 in Mumbai, was conducted as a traditional South Indian ceremony. The festivities were marked by a series of pre-wedding events. Earlier in the week, the Sharma family visited the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek divine blessings, followed by a lively sangeet ceremony. Rajat Sharma described the evening as one filled with "music, laughter, and unforgettable moments" shared among close friends and well-wishers.

The star-studded guest list included Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, among other attendees. Salman Khan arrived with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, opted for an elegant black bandhgala and was seen posing with the couple in videos that went viral online.

A Father's Reflection

Reflecting on the milestone, Rajat Sharma, a Padma Bhushan awardee best known for his long-running show Aap Ki Adalat, described raising his daughter as the "most beautiful journey" of his life. (ANI)