Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Photos and video: Pakistani star Hania Aamir hangs out with Badshah in Dubai; fans go gaga over their post

    Badshah, a rapper and musician, and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who are reportedly dating, recently hung out in Dubai. Hania posted images and videos of their outing on social media.

    Photos and video: Pakistani star Hania Aamir hangs out with Badshah in Dubai; fans go gaga over their post RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    Badshah, a rapper and musician, recently went out with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Dubai. Hania uploaded photos and videos from their meeting on social media, fueling speculation about their relationship. Badshah and Hania's romance allegations began in December of last year, when the former posted photos of herself with the Indian rapper on her Instagram account.

    On April 19, Hania posted on Instagram that she was not feeling well 'emotionally'. On April 21, she posted a series of images and videos of herself with Badshah with the caption, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh (sic)." Hania, clad in a beige blouse and blue pants, stands beside Badshah, who looks sharp in all black.

    Hania also shared a video featuring Badshah's narration. In the video, as the camera pans towards Hania, Badshah says, "Scene aise shuru hoga, khula aasman Dubai ka (the scene will start like this, Dubai's wide-open sky)," before breaking into laughter.

    In another post, Hania says, "This is Badshah's concert," as she has fun with the rapper-singer. During the video, as Badshah sings, Hania exclaims, "Love you, Badshah." The caption of the video reads, "Concert time." Badshah commented on the post, "Iss sangeet utsav aur abhinay ka kya hi varnan kiya jaye (How to describe this concert and acting) (sic)."

    In another post, Hania says, "This is Badshah's concert," as she has fun with the rapper-singer. During the video, as Badshah sings, Hania exclaims, "Love you, Badshah." The caption of the video reads, "Concert time." Badshah commented on the post, "Iss sangeet utsav aur abhinay ka kya hi varnan kiya jaye (How to describe this concert and acting) (sic)."

    During the video, Badshah also complains about Hania's reels getting a wider reach on Instagram than his. On this, the Pakistani actor says, "Thank you India and Pakistan for liking my content."

    When Badshah followers saw the photos and videos, they poured the suspected pair with love. "Bhaiya aur bhabhi," a fan wrote in the comments section. Another wrote, "@badboyshah Yha kb laa rhe ho (When are you bringing her to India?)" Another person wrote, "BADSHAH X HANIA = CUTEST COUPLE (sic)."

    Who is Hania Aamir?
    Hania Aamir mostly appears in Urdu-language television and movies. Her acting debut was in the 2016 comedy flick 'Janaan.'
     

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours

    Ranveer Singh files police case over deepfake video RKK

    BREAKING: Ranveer Singh files police case over deepfake video that showed him endorsing political party

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did wild card entry Pooja Krishna quit the show? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did wild card entry Pooja Krishna quit the show?

    Riteish Deshmukh seeks blessings at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with wife Genelia and sons, shares picture RKK

    Riteish Deshmukh seeks blessings at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with wife Genelia and sons, shares picture

    WATCH: Salman Khan meets Pakistani boxer Shahzaib Rind at Dubai event with Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan RKK

    WATCH: Salman Khan meets Pakistani boxer Shahzaib Rind at Dubai event with Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan

    Recent Stories

    Simple ways to check if your gold is real rkn

    Simple ways to check if your gold is real

    India exceptionally proud of D Gukesh PM Modi lauds 17-year-old Grandmaster's historic Candidates win snt

    'India exceptionally proud of D Gukesh': PM Modi lauds 17-year-old Grandmaster's historic Candidates win

    Earth Day 2024: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to nurture nature for planet's 'better future' (WATCH) snt

    Earth Day 2024: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to nurture nature for planet's 'better future' (WATCH)

    Karnataka woman alleges rape by man in front of his wife, claims she was forced to convert; FIR registered gcw

    Karnataka woman alleges rape by man in front of his wife, claims she was forced to convert; FIR registered

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Esha Deol campaigns for her mother BJP MP Hema Malini, amidst lip job rumours

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon