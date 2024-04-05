Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Photos: Amala Paul-Jagat Desai celebrate baby shower with their family in Surat

    Malayalam actor Amala Paul and her husband, Jagat Desai, had their baby shower in Surat. On Friday, she posted photos from the occasion on her Instagram account.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

    Amala Paul released photos from her baby shower on social media. The actress from 'Aadujeevitham' is expecting her first kid with her spouse, Jagat Desai. Paul looked magnificent at the ceremony and enjoyed the happy occasion with her friends and family in Surat, Gujarat.

    Amala Paul shared photos from the celebrations on Instagram and wrote, "Embraced by tradition and love (sic)." Amala looked radiant as a mother-to-be in the pictures. For the occasion, she opted for a red and white saree, which she draped in the Gujarati style. Her husband, Jagat, wore a simple white kurta.

    A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

    Amala Paul and her husband, Jagat Desai, are overjoyed to have their first child. On January 3, the couple shared a series of photos to announce their pregnancy.

    Amala  is an actor who works mostly in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films. She was last seen in Mammootty's 'Christopher' and appeared in Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'.She last appeared in Prithviraj and filmmaker Blessy's long-awaited film, 'Aadujeevitham'. She also has Asif Ali Shrafudeen's 'Level Cross' in the works.

     According to reports, Jagat Desai is the head of sales at a villa in Goa. The couple had been dating for a long before marrying in November 2023.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 7:07 PM IST
