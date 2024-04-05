Entertainment

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to release on OTT

When and where to watch the film

After 2 months of its theatrical release, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is all set to have an OTT release.

When to watch

The film is currently available on online.

Where to watch

You can watch it on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. 

The crew

Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah co-wrote and directed the film. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar co-produced the movie. 

Box office collection

It grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is a science-fiction love comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

