Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell will lead 'That Time We Met,' a cosmic rom-com directed by Nick Lieberman. The film's high-concept plot follows a couple who discover on their first date that their unborn child is destined to save humanity.

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell have been cast in the upcoming romantic comedy That Time We Met, directed by Theater Camp co-director Nick Lieberman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as a "cosmic rom-com," the film follows a couple whose disastrous first date takes a wild turn when they discover their unborn child is fated to save humanity. The quirky high-concept premise blends romance, comedy, and sci-fi elements, promising an unconventional love story with cosmic stakes.

Written by Mitchell Winkie (The Ultimate Playlist of Noise), the film is being produced by Matt Jackson and Joanne Lee of Jackson Pictures (Molly's Game); Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and Katie McNicol of Marc Platt Productions (Wicked: For Good); and Ford Corbett and Nathan Klingher for Gramercy Park Media (The Surfer). Joshua Harris and Mark Fasano of Gramercy Park Media will serve as executive producers.

WME Independent is handling worldwide sales and is expected to present the project to potential buyers at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM) in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Davidson, known for his comedic timing and roles in The King of Staten Island and Bupkis, joins Purnell, whose performances in Yellowjackets and Fallout have earned critical acclaim. With its mix of romance and existential humour, That Time We Met is shaping up to be one of the more distinctive offerings at AFM this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.