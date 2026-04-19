Actor Chiranjeevi announced that his brother, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, is stable and recovering well after a successful medical procedure. He noted that doctors advised a week of rest before returning to his normal routine.

Actor Chiranjeevi has shared an update on his brother, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's health condition. Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi noted that Pawan Kalyan has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is recovering well.

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"Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well. As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine. There is no cause for concern. Thank you all for your love, concern, and prayers. Let us keep him in our thoughts and wish him strength, comfort, and a speedy recovery," he wrote.

Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well. As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine. There is no cause for concern. Thank you all for your love, concern, and prayers. Let… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 19, 2026

Wishes pour in for Deputy CM's recovery

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his well-wishes and prayers for the Janasena Party chief's good health.

"Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous, and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health," PM Modi wrote on X.

In response, Pawan Kalyan thanked PM Modi for his kind words and added, "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your kind words and for taking the time to speak with me and enquire about my health following the surgery. Your concern, encouragement, and wishes for a speedy recovery give me great strength. I remain grateful for your continued guidance, support, and healing wishes."

Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your kind words and for taking the time to speak with me and enquire about my health following the surgery. Your concern, encouragement, and wishes for a speedy recovery give me great strength. I remain grateful for… https://t.co/JLD9VFtSOe — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 19, 2026

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also wished a speedy recovery to his deputy.

"Sending my best wishes to Pawan Kalyan Garu for a speedy recovery following his surgery. May he regain his strength quickly and come back healthier than ever," the Chief Minister posted.

According to a statement by Pawan Kalyan's Political Secretary, P Hariprasad, the party chief underwent surgery on Saturday evening after health-related issues for the past few months. Doctors have indicated that full recovery may take a long, however, he can resume his official duties after a 10-day rest. (ANI)