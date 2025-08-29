A commotion broke out during the shooting of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj after a scuffle between locals and the film crew. A viral video shows people attacking the crew, while Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan were nearby.

Chaos erupted in Prayagraj after a scuffle broke out between locals and the crew during the filming of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. A viral video shows individuals suddenly attacking the film unit, capturing the altercation and the alleged assault on several crew members. However, the exact cause of the brawl remains unclear.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in Prayagraj

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are currently in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, shooting for their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. Reports suggest that the shoot was temporarily halted following the scuffle between the film’s team and some locals.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media shows people attacking members of the crew, after which police intervened to control the situation. The attempt to restore order further agitated those present. The clip, now widely shared online, has raised concerns about the safety of the cast and crew.

The viral video clearly shows the crew clashing with people; locals can be seen allegedly beating up several team members before the police arrived. However, so far, neither the makers of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' nor the actors have issued any official statement regarding the incident.

Another video is going viral on Reddit, showing Ayushmann Khurrana shooting a car sequence. The lead actor looks extremely tense, while Sara Ali Khan, sitting in the driver's seat, is seen talking to him.