Sara Ali Khan has steadily established herself as a distinctive presence in Bollywood. Known for her blend of talent and relatable charm, she has managed to create a special place in the hearts of moviegoers. In the current generation of actors, she is charting her own course, with her performances and choice of roles playing a major part in her success.

Over the years, she has taken on characters that carry an unmistakable desi essence, connecting effortlessly with viewers. On the occasion of her birthday, it is worth revisiting some of the memorable roles that have helped define her journey.