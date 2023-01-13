'John destroyed his own film': KRK spills beans on the star not being happy with final cut of Pathaan

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the film critic KRK has spilled beans on John Abraham not being happy with the final cut of the actioner-thriller film Pathaan.

Film critic KRK, is known for putting his foot in his mouth with his controversial statements. He often opens up about the same on his official social media handles to make startling claims regarding several A-lister Bollywood celebs. After targeting Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan, he now has statements on John Abraham. He has revealed that the Pathaan actor is unhappy with the actioner-thriller film Pathaan's final cut.

Sharing a clip from a recent media interaction, KRK shared a video clip with an amusing tweet caption. In the media event, it is clearly evident how John is expertly dodging to talk about the film and its recent trailer. KRK also added how the director Siddharth Anand had narrated to him a completely different and distinct kind of storyline before the film's shooting commenced. KRK's tweet caption read, "This is how John destroyed his own film #Pathaan! I called and asked him about it. He is upset after watching the Final Cut of the film. Director narrated him a different story before starting shoot."

In the video, John was sitting at a press conference event during the promotion of a brand. The actor answered all the questions regarding the brand. But John did refuse to talk about Pathaan. Over the years, many actors have not spoken about other topics while promoting any brand because they do not want to get sidelined. While the buzz around the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer movie has been increasing with each day, the cast has abstained from talking about their film.

Speaking about the same through his Instagram stories, Pathaan star John Abraham has expressed how happy he was with the overwhelming and amazing response. He explained how he is eagerly waiting to talk about the film, but he will wait until after the movie releases.

John said, "In my years in cinema, this moment, right here... right now, is a special one. It is amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has gone into making this one. It is a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles. And I can not wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film. I want to say so much about Pathaan. But let us all wait for Jan 25th!. Get set for an awesome big-screen entertainer. Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer!!!."

