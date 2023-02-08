Pathaan crosses Rs 865 crore gross worldwide; Shah Rukh's film to overtake KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) collections

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 14: All-time blockbuster Pathaan has a fantastic hold again on the second Tuesday, at 865 crores gross worldwide and 446.20 crore nett in India!

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Films, is a historic all-time hit that had a phenomenal hold on second Tuesday! The film has had a phenomenal run at the local and international box offices, grossing around 865 crore globally!

Pathaan Box Office Collection

Pathaan has been the first blockbuster of 2023, grossing $100 million globally despite not having a Chinese release. 'Deadline' adds that with its earnings reaching $103.6 million as of Monday, it is the first Bollywood film to surpass the $100-million mark without a China release. Through Monday, the split was Rs 526 gross crore ($64.2 million) in India and $39.4 million from abroad markets. The Siddharth Anand-directed film is the most successful Bollywood film ever in the original Hindi language.'

According to 'Deadline,' this is where the records posted become little ambiguous. 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar,' both starring Aamir Khan, are still ahead of 'Pathaan' internationally, but that includes more than $100 million apiece from China, where the films were dubbed for local audiences. Similarly, despite having a dubbed China release, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' which stars Salman Khan, who also appears in 'Pathaan,' remains the worldwide leader. There is no word yet on a 'Pathaan' China window.

Pathaan held up excellently on its 14th day (second Tuesday) and remained rock-stable with lowered ticket pricing. It earned 7.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – 7.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.25 crore). Pathaan has earned $40.10 million in international regions alone in 14 days, with nett collections in India totalling 446.20 crore (Hindi 430.25 crore, Dubbed 15.95 crore)! The worldwide gross is an astounding 849 crore (India gross: 536 crore, international gross: 328.80 crore)!

Pathaan is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film in history and the highest-grossing film in YRF's Spy Universe! With this incredible result, all of YRF's Spy Universe flicks - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan - have become blockbusters!

About Pathaan

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth episode in the YRF Spy Universe and Khan's follow-up to Zero (2018). The film came out on January 25, 2023, with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. Salman Khan also made an explosive appearance in the flick. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent. Vishal-Shekhar created the music for Pathaan, and Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara wrote the score.