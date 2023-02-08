Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan crosses Rs 865 crore gross worldwide; Shah Rukh's film to overtake KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) collections

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 14: All-time blockbuster Pathaan has a fantastic hold again on the second Tuesday, at 865 crores gross worldwide and 446.20 crore nett in India!

    Pathaan crosses Rs 865 crore gross worldwide; Shah Rukh's film to overtake KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) collections RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Films, is a historic all-time hit that had a phenomenal hold on second Tuesday! The film has had a phenomenal run at the local and international box offices, grossing around 865 crore globally!

    Pathaan Box Office Collection
    Pathaan has been the first blockbuster of 2023, grossing $100 million globally despite not having a Chinese release. 'Deadline' adds that with its earnings reaching $103.6 million as of Monday, it is the first Bollywood film to surpass the $100-million mark without a China release. Through Monday, the split was Rs 526 gross crore ($64.2 million) in India and $39.4 million from abroad markets. The Siddharth Anand-directed film is the most successful Bollywood film ever in the original Hindi language.'

    According to 'Deadline,' this is where the records posted become little ambiguous. 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar,' both starring Aamir Khan, are still ahead of 'Pathaan' internationally, but that includes more than $100 million apiece from China, where the films were dubbed for local audiences. Similarly, despite having a dubbed China release, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' which stars Salman Khan, who also appears in 'Pathaan,' remains the worldwide leader. There is no word yet on a 'Pathaan' China window.

    Also Read: After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court

    Pathaan held up excellently on its 14th day (second Tuesday) and remained rock-stable with lowered ticket pricing. It earned 7.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – 7.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.25 crore). Pathaan has earned $40.10 million in international regions alone in 14 days, with nett collections in India totalling 446.20 crore (Hindi 430.25 crore, Dubbed 15.95 crore)! The worldwide gross is an astounding 849 crore (India gross: 536 crore, international gross: 328.80 crore)!

    Pathaan is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film in history and the highest-grossing film in YRF's Spy Universe! With this incredible result, all of YRF's Spy Universe flicks - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan - have become blockbusters!

    Also Read: Jennifer Lopez loses temper on husband Ben Affleck at Grammys, know details here

    About Pathaan 
    Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth episode in the YRF Spy Universe and Khan's follow-up to Zero (2018). The film came out on January 25, 2023, with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. Salman Khan also made an explosive appearance in the flick. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent. Vishal-Shekhar created the music for Pathaan, and Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara wrote the score.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say RBA

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say

    After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court vma

    After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court

    Mohanlal Drishyam goes worldwide; Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood, China, Korea RBA

    Mohanlal's Drishyam goes worldwide; Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood, China, Korea

    Raveena Tandon breaks silence on broken engagement to Akshay Kumar; said, 'kaha se jealousy aayegi'

    Raveena Tandon breaks silence on broken engagement to Akshay Kumar; said, 'kaha se jealousy aayegi'

    Salman Khan announces the wrap of the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details

    Salman Khan announces the wrap of the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details

    Recent Stories

    Tripura Election 2023: 45 candidates are crorepatis, 41 have criminal cases, reveals report - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: 45 candidates are crorepatis, 41 have criminal cases, reveals report

    Pakistan officials stop nearly 190 Hindus from Sindh province travel to India: Report AJR

    Pakistan officials stop nearly 190 Hindus from Sindh province travel to India: Report

    eBay to fire 500 employees cut workforce by 4 per cent in a bid to reduce costs gcw

    eBay to fire 500 employees, cut workforce by 4% in a bid to reduce costs

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: It is going to be tough - Rohit Sharma on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'It's going to be tough' - Rohit on who among Gill and Surya would make the cut

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon