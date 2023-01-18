Pathaan row: PM Narendra Modi tells ministers to 'refrain from commenting' on films; fans welcome this move

During the National Level Executive Meeting, PM Narendra Modi instructs his cabinet and ministers to refrain from making needless comments about films. He claims that it takes the shine off the party's development initiatives.

The Pathaan dispute has received a lot of attention in the media. In fact, every international news station covered the Besharam Rang incident, in which politicians and religious leaders discussed how Deepika Padukone's orange bikini offended Hindu feelings. Saffron (Bhagwa), as we all know, is connected with Hindutva and the Hindu faith.

There has been a widespread push to boycott the film. According to reports, Gujarat multiplex owners have requested government action after receiving threats not to screen the film. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned Bharatiya Janata Party members and leaders on Tuesday not to make unnecessary statements on trivial matters such as movies. This notice comes amid problems surrounding Bollywood films.

Also Read: Jaya Bachchan schools paps on clicking her pics, says, 'naukri se nikaal dena chahiye' - WATCH

Addressing the second day of the BJP's national executive meet, Modi told that unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies put the party's development agenda on the back burner, PTI reported.

He appears to have informed the cabinet that the remarks of some politicians in films are drowning out the hard work of ministers. He claims that their statements dominate news headlines and cause him to lose concentration at work.

As previously reported, Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narrotam Mishra made many remarks on the orange bikini. According to Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam, the producers are keeping quiet since they want cheap exposure from the scandal. Fans applauded the Prime Minister of India's decision.

Also Read: Did RRR star Jr NTR indirectly address trolls he faced for his 'fake accent'? Here's what he said



A few days back, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty met Yogi Adityanath and suggested he ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the social media boycott of Bollywood.