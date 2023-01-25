Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Hilton turns mother at 41; socialite welcomes her son, with husband Carter Reum via surrogate

    Paris Hilton welcomed a baby boy. The star unveiled the baby news on Instagram this Tuesday. Paris has reportedly been on an IVF journey with her spouse since 2020 

    Paris Hilton turns mother at 41; socialite welcomes her son, with husband Carter Reum via surrogate
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    Paris Hilton stunned fans on Tuesday when she revealed that she and her husband, Carter Reum had a baby boy via surrogacy. The 41-year-old socialite made the revelation on Instagram, including a shot of the new mom grasping her infant's hand.

    'You are already loved beyond words,' wrote Hilton, followed by a blue heart emoji. 'Being a mother has always been my goal, and I'm so glad Carter and I found each other,' Hilton said in a statement to PEOPLE.

    'We are overjoyed to start our family together, and our hearts are overflowing with love for our newborn son,' said the couple. She did not provide any other information concerning the birth. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

    Even though this is Hilton's first kid, Reum, 40, already has a 10-year-old daughter with reality personality Laura Bellizzi, whom he has only seen "once." The Simple Life star revealed last month that she and her husband began their in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey in 2020 before he proposed.

    She said they had 'all of the eggs packed and ready.' The couple will marry in November 2021 at Hilton's grandpa Barron Hilton's house in Bel-Air, California. Hilton told E! News in early 2022 that she wanted 'two or three' children with the wealthy entrepreneur, including twins.

    I tried it a few times.' Paris characterised the IVF process as "difficult, but I knew it would be worth it" on the Trend Reporter With Mara podcast in 2021. She also stated that she would like a 'male first' since she had always wished for an older brother to 'protect' her.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

    Reum, a Chicago native and longstanding friend of the Hilton family, is an author, entrepreneur, and the founder of venture capital firm M13.

    "Over the last 15 months, I've had the rare chance to get to know the real Paris daily, just the two of us, and I couldn't be more delighted and blessed to have her as my future wife and partner," Reum said in February 2021. "As a future mother and wife, she will shine with her generosity, work ethic, genuineness, and voice in making the world a better place."

