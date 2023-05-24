Paris Hilton in immense pain after her chihuahua dies at 23, read details here

In a post, Paris Hilton expressed her deep sorrow and anguish at the loss of her chihuahua of 23 years.

Paris Hilton shared the terrible news that her pet Chihuahua had passed away at the age of 23 on Monday through Instagram. More than half of Hilton's life has been spent with her Chihuahua, Harajuku B---h. The famous person's beloved Chihuahua, who has been by her side for 23 years, is the subject of the following statement from Paris Hilton.

How did Hilton pay tribute: The businesswoman and socialite wrote a touching ode to her Chihuahua, who has been by her side for 23 years. Paris Hilton uploaded various images of her canines, including Harajuku B---h.

Check out her post here:

Hilton began by stating that for 23 years, Harajuku B---h had given her "love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments." The socialite emphasised the value of Harajuku in her life, saying that she was more like a member of the family and a devoted friend than a pet. Hilton claimed in her letter that she is in excruciating anguish because she has lost Harajuku, who have supported her through all of life's ups and downs.

She penned down: "From the glitz and glamor to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears.’

One of the images shows Paris clutching her pet in one hand and an umbrella in the other. The other image shows Harajuku gazing out the window of a pink car while surrounded by dog toys. She wrote, ‘You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.’

Ever since she first came into the public light, Paris Hilton has been obsessed with dogs. The socialite disclosed her 17 pets, which included cats, bunnies, dogs, a pony, and a small pig, in 2011.

