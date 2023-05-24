Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Hilton in immense pain after her chihuahua dies at 23, read details here

    In a post, Paris Hilton expressed her deep sorrow and anguish at the loss of her chihuahua of 23 years.
     

    Paris Hilton in immense pain after her chihuahua dies at 23, read details here ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 24, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Paris Hilton shared the terrible news that her pet Chihuahua had passed away at the age of 23 on Monday through Instagram. More than half of Hilton's life has been spent with her Chihuahua, Harajuku B---h. The famous person's beloved Chihuahua, who has been by her side for 23 years, is the subject of the following statement from Paris Hilton.

    How did Hilton pay tribute: The businesswoman and socialite wrote a touching ode to her Chihuahua, who has been by her side for 23 years. Paris Hilton uploaded various images of her canines, including Harajuku B---h.

    Check out her post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

    ALSO READ: 'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview

    Hilton began by stating that for 23 years, Harajuku B---h had given her "love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments." The socialite emphasised the value of Harajuku in her life, saying that she was more like a member of the family and a devoted friend than a pet. Hilton claimed in her letter that she is in excruciating anguish because she has lost Harajuku, who have supported her through all of life's ups and downs.

    She penned down: "From the glitz and glamor to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears.’  

    One of the images shows Paris clutching her pet in one hand and an umbrella in the other. The other image shows Harajuku gazing out the window of a pink car while surrounded by dog toys. She wrote, ‘You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.’ 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

    Ever since she first came into the public light, Paris Hilton has been obsessed with dogs. The socialite disclosed her 17 pets, which included cats, bunnies, dogs, a pony, and a small pig, in 2011. 

    ALSO READ: 'Chindi bazar': Here's how netizens slammed Urfi Javed's black ruffled-cut out outfit (PICTURES)

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in accident ADC

    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in accident

    'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023 vma

    'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023

    Raghav Chadha opened up on how Parineeti Chopra 'entered' his life with 'dash of smiles' vma

    Raghav Chadha opened up on how Parineeti Chopra 'entered' his life with 'dash of smiles'

    Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' enters Rs 200 crore club to become an 'All-time blockbuster' anr

    Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' enters Rs 200 crore club to become an 'All-time blockbuster'

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said vma

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in accident ADC

    Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in accident

    Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces to establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru AJR

    Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces to establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru

    Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper 2023 BR-91 draw, check prizes, winners and more

    Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper 2023 draw at 2pm, check mega prizes

    We will not accept': India, Australia promises strict action against attacks on temples AJR

    'We will not accept': India, Australia promises strict action against attacks on temples

    7 best jobs for girls in India (MSW)

    7 best jobs for girls in India

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon