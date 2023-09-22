Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Blue coloured tape pasted on phone cameras to ensure no leaked videos, photos

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set and ready to get married in a big-fat Punjabi royal destination wedding at Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. According to new updates, Blue coloured tape will be pasted and applied on the mobile phone cameras of all guests to ensure no leaked photos and videos from their wedding make it to social media.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    We are gearing up for another grand Bollywood shaadi! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married on September 24 in Udaipur, and we can't wait for their wedding photos. This morning, September 22, the couple got papped and clicked at the Delhi airport. They were heading to Udaipur for their wedding. A leading Indian entertainment portal has got inside scoop about the exclusive details about the tight security at their wedding venue, Hotel Leela Palace. Preparations are in full swing for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's royal wedding at The Leela Palace on September 24. Raghav will go from one hotel to The Leela Palace in a boat decorated in Mewari style as a wedding procession to pick up Parineeti.

    According to sources from a leading Indian entertainment portal, 100 private security guards have already been appointed and deployed at the venue for the magnificent wedding. The wedding destination, Hotel Leela Palace, is built in the middle of Lake Pichola. Security guards will be on their toes on four to five boats in the middle of the lake. A super-special security has also been appointed and deployed at the jetty (platform built till the boat reaches) of these hotels.

    According to these sources, an agreement was created and formed to maintain the complete privacy of the wedding. The entire security system of the hotel has been changed. If anyone other than the staff comes to the hotel, every other individual will get scanned thoroughly.

    Interestingly, according to hotel sources, special preparations are already in place to ensure no leakage of photos and videos from the royal wedding on social media. The blue coloured tape will be pasted on the mobile cameras of those entering the hotel so that people cannot take videos or photos during the wedding ceremony.

    Interestingly, the unique thing about this blue tape is that once it gets pasted and applied on the mobile camera if someone removes it, an arrow symbol will be visible on it. With this, when checked by security, they will know that the blue-coloured tape was removed to use the camera.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
