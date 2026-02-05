Parineeti Chopra steps into the OTT space with Netflix’s Talaash, an emotional thriller marking her web-series debut, where she plays a determined mother battling fear, loss, and suspicion while searching for her missing daughter.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to begin a new chapter in her acting journey with Netflix’s upcoming series Talaash: A Mother’s Search. After impressing audiences with her performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, the actor now makes her OTT series debut with a story that blends emotion, suspense and resilience.

An Intense Story of Loss and Hope

Talaash revolves around a mother whose daughter mysteriously disappears, turning her life upside down. What follows is a relentless search filled with emotional turmoil, unanswered questions and growing fear. The series explores how far a mother can go when driven by love, while also touching upon themes of grief, courage and inner strength.

Strong Direction and Ensemble Cast

The show is directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Alchemy Films, known for handling layered and sensitive narratives. Parineeti is supported by a talented cast including Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas, all of whom add depth to the story with their powerful performances.

Teaser Offers a Glimpse of the Drama

The teaser presents Parineeti as a determined mother, seen desperately searching for clues about her missing child. Along with her husband, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin, she announces a Rs 15 lakh reward in hopes of finding any lead. As the investigation deepens, the atmosphere grows darker and trust becomes increasingly difficult, even among those closest to her.

A Meaningful Comeback for Parineeti

Talaash is Parineeti’s first project after embracing motherhood last year. In recent interactions, the actor has spoken about the importance of mental balance, mindfulness and personal well-being. She believes a calm and focused mind is key to facing both personal and professional challenges.