Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding food menu: From International cuisines to Indian and more

The wedding festivities for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha began in Udaipur, Rajasthan. On Sunday (September 24) the couple will marry in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in front of their family and friends. On Saturday, Parineeti's chooda ceremony was held at The Leela Palace, and a brunch-themed 'Blooms and nibbles' was planned for guests starting at 10 a.m.

According to our sources, the bride has taken an active role in all wedding preparations, including meticulously selecting the bridal meal menu with her brothers, Shivang and Sahaj. Parineeti and Raghav's wedding meal will include a range of Indian and international cuisines to meet the demands of their special guests, and the pair does not want to leave anything to chance to make it a weekend to remember for the special ones.

Parineeti has been actively involved in the planning of her wedding ceremony. The bride has carefully considered all preparations, including helping to build the wedding meal menu with all the ceremony attendants in mind. According to our sources, the food menu will contain a variety of Indian cuisines, including Rajasthani and Punjabi dishes, to provide guests with a regal experience.

The bride and her siblings plan the wedding cuisine with the senior family members' health needs in mind. The menu includes a magnificent array of food items to ensure that everyone has many alternatives and a good time during the celebrations.

Will Priyanka Chopra miss the wedding?

Priyanka Chopra came to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a photo of Parineeti relaxing by the pool before her big day. “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. Always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings.” The actor's message implied that she will miss Parineeti's wedding because she is on tour with hubby Nick Jonas.

Nick is on a US music tour with The Jonas Brothers and is slated to perform in the US on September 23 and 25, therefore he will most likely miss Parineeti's wedding. Due of business obligations, Parineeti's cousin sisters Mannara Chopra and Meera Chopra will also miss the wedding.