Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Actress breaks silence on her wedding rumours with AAP MP

    According to reports, AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are dating. Amid the gossip, Parineeti talked about her private life that has been making headlines.

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Actress breaks silence on her wedding rumours with AAP MP AHA
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    In response to rumours that she is dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spoke out against the attention being paid to her personal life. In a recent interview, the actress was asked how she handles the media's interest in her personal life in light of the increasing number of rumours about her relationship and upcoming nuptials. The actress from 'Shudh Desi Romance' admitted that she tries to view them favourably.

    She told a media outlet, "If I were nobody or they were not interested in me, that would probably mean that I did not achieve what I tried to achieve as an actor because a successful actor will be famous, will be a part of everybody's homes, a part of living room conversation, a part of the news, a part of the news channels, a part of digital media, a part of the paparazzi culture, and everything."

    ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating: Akhil Akkineni breaks silence on his brother's love life

    There is a fine line between discussing her personal life and "stepping the line into being too personal or rude," according to Parineeti, even though attention cannot be avoided. She continued by saying that in these situations, she clarified everything stated about her to correct it.

    She also added in the interview, "If that ever happens, I will just clarify in case somebody's gotten anything wrong. So, I mean, if the world were not interested, I would have considered myself unsuccessful. If the world is interested, I've done something right in my career. So that's how I see it".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Earlier this year, Parineeti and Raghav ignited relationship rumours. Parineeti and Raghav chose not to address the rumours, although the politician dodged questions about them when they were brought up several times. Recently, he was asked if a wedding was forthcoming. There will be a celebration, Raghav intimated, but he won't talk about it before then.

    According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close friends ever since.

    ALSO READ: NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden vma

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Recent Stories

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India price starts at Rs 95 80 lakh Check variants features other details gcw

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India, price starts at Rs 95.80 lakh; Check variants, features, other details

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion

    Karnataka Election 2023 Story behind Yediyurappa lucky Ambassador car used for son nomination filing gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Story behind Yediyurappa's 'lucky' Ambassador car used for son's nomination filing

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon