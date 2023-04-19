Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Actress breaks silence on her wedding rumours with AAP MP

According to reports, AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are dating. Amid the gossip, Parineeti talked about her private life that has been making headlines.

In response to rumours that she is dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spoke out against the attention being paid to her personal life. In a recent interview, the actress was asked how she handles the media's interest in her personal life in light of the increasing number of rumours about her relationship and upcoming nuptials. The actress from 'Shudh Desi Romance' admitted that she tries to view them favourably.

She told a media outlet, "If I were nobody or they were not interested in me, that would probably mean that I did not achieve what I tried to achieve as an actor because a successful actor will be famous, will be a part of everybody's homes, a part of living room conversation, a part of the news, a part of the news channels, a part of digital media, a part of the paparazzi culture, and everything."

There is a fine line between discussing her personal life and "stepping the line into being too personal or rude," according to Parineeti, even though attention cannot be avoided. She continued by saying that in these situations, she clarified everything stated about her to correct it.

She also added in the interview, "If that ever happens, I will just clarify in case somebody's gotten anything wrong. So, I mean, if the world were not interested, I would have considered myself unsuccessful. If the world is interested, I've done something right in my career. So that's how I see it".

Earlier this year, Parineeti and Raghav ignited relationship rumours. Parineeti and Raghav chose not to address the rumours, although the politician dodged questions about them when they were brought up several times. Recently, he was asked if a wedding was forthcoming. There will be a celebration, Raghav intimated, but he won't talk about it before then.

According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close friends ever since.

