    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends heartfelt wishes to newlyweds

    Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a grand Udaipur wedding, sharing their joy on social media with blessings from Delhi CM Kejriwal. Their relationship had been kept under wraps, but their public appearances spoke volumes

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends heartfelt wishes to newlyweds
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    In a spectacular destination Punjabi wedding held in Udaipur on September 24, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha officially became the 'it' couple of the moment. The wedding ceremony, which had been buzzing with anticipation, finally graced social media with a series of stunning photographs that left fans swooning. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from Bollywood celebrities, and even Delhi's Chief Minister and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, extended his heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared his blessings and congratulations with the newly married couple.

    On September 25, Monday felt less like a weekday and more like a dream as the enchanting images of the newlyweds, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, filled our screens. The couple shared a captivating multi-photo post, making their marriage officially public on social media. Their caption read, "From the very first conversation at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. We've been waiting for this day for so long... Feeling incredibly blessed to finally be Mr. and Mrs.! Our journey together starts now... ❤️." AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who had played a part in the celebrations, took to social media, writing, "God bless you both with a very happy married life…"

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had managed to keep their romance under wraps for some time. Speculations about their relationship had ignited earlier in March when they were spotted together during dinner and lunch dates. Despite their graceful poses for the paparazzi, they remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. However, their sheer joy whenever seen together spoke volumes about their chemistry. The couple's numerous public appearances only added fuel to the rumors.

    Fans were overjoyed when the couple finally exchanged engagement rings on May 13, following an intimate engagement ceremony in Delhi. The official announcement was made by the couple on their respective social media platforms.

    Months of pre-wedding celebrations kicked off a week before the grand event, as #RagNeeti wrapped up their prior work commitments. The lavish wedding took place in the City of Lakes, Udaipur, where two opulent hotels, The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace, played host to the festivities. Among the notable attendees were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Harbhajan Singh with his wife Geeta Basra, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and other prominent figures.

