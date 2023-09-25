Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selena Gomez's recent video of joking about 'being single' goes VIRAL; netizens give mixed reactions

    Selena Gomez recently joked about being single yet again in another TikTok video. Social media users and netizens are having mixed reactions to it. It is what exactly the video is about. The video has gone VIRAL on X (formerly Twitter).

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Selena Gomez is known for making videos joking about her life, especially her singlehood. She even made an entire song about it, namely her recent pop track Single Soon. Single Soon was released a month ago, on August 25. The 31-year-old has made videos about being single almost frequently, and her latest TikTok video is yet another addition to the list.

    The pop star lip-synced to a popular audio. Selena's video clip went viral, instantly raking up rave reviews on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, where the video was re-shared. Netizens had mixed reactions to it, with some enjoying the joke while others calling it cringe as they bashed her for constantly talking about being single. Here's what happened.

    In the video, Selena sits on a couch. Then she lip-syncs, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b-tch. You all stay safe out there." The clip features the Only Murders in the Building star wearing a thigh-length, long-sleeved white sweater shirt. Selena's hair is in pigtail braids. She twirls in the clip as she expresses while mouthing the audio.

    One user said, "I love Selena so much [laughing face emoji]. She looks so good." Another wrote, "Lol. She is funny [heart hands emoji]." A third felt, "Okay. But this is cringe." A fourth added, "She thinks she is funny by she is so cringe." For the unversed, Gomez has posted about being single countless times on TikTok, from using filters asking why she's single to lip-syncing to other sounds that aptly reaffirm that she is very much single amidst rumours.

    The actress also released her peppy dance track Single Soon last month. It celebrates being single. Recently, during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, she opened up about being single and what she looks for in a partner. "I think I have standards. And I think I live in a world where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," she said. The singer then explained her significant other should be nice and be able to make her laugh.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
