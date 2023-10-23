Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parineeti Chopra grooves with Priyanka Chopra's mother at pre-wedding festivities; watch viral video

    A video of Parineeti Chopra dancing with her aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra at Sufi night has now gone viral.

    Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's wedding was nothing short of magical. Unseen wedding photographs and videos continue to amaze admirers and last month, the power couple married in an elegant destination ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony which was attended by their closest friends and family members, was quite spectacular. In addition, they hosted haldi, sangeet, and mehendi ceremonies. The festivities leading up to the big day began with a Sufi night in Delhi.

    A month to their marriage now and there is a video of Parineeti Chopra dancing with her aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra at Sufi night has now gone viral. The video shows Parineeti dressed elegantly in a grey and silver sharara ensemble, taking to the dance floor with her aunt, Madhu Chopra. Madhu Chopra appears in the same frame, looking elegant in a classic suit. The video also shows the magnificently adorned venue as the duo sways to the music.

    The video

    While close friends and family attended Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, Priyanka Chopra was unable to attend due to prior work commitments. Nonetheless, her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, were present to represent the family and celebrate the wedding.

    The actress celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday, and celebs from the Indian film business sent their best wishes to her. But there was one wish that bothered Parineeti and the netizens. Raghav took to Instagram and shared some previously unseen and adorable photos.


    On the professional front, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' along with Diljit Dosanjh and the film will be released sometime in 2024. 

