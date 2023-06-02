Pareshan Review: Is Rana Daggubati, Thiruveer's comedy-drama worth watching? Read this

Pareshan Twitter Review: The comedy-drama stars Thiruveer as Issac, Pavani Karanam as Shirisha, Bunny Abiran as Pasha, Sai Prasanna as Rajitha, Vanaparthi Arjun Krishna as Agam Satthi, and Anji Babu as Tiger Sreenu among others in crucial roles. The film received mixed reviews.

Thiruveer's newest film, Pareshan, is a comedy-drama directed by Rupak Ronaldson. The film, which has new actors in crucial parts, will be released on June 2. Telugu star and producer Rana Daggubati present the film under the Suresh Productions banner.

Thiruveer, who won fame and praise for his portrayal of Gopi in Masooda, is upbeat about the film in which he plays Issac. When it was released, the film received mixed reviews.

Also Read: Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response

Pareshan storyline:

The film is set in a community against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines. Pareshan, like the films that Tollywood has been delivering to the big screen, attempts to depict the lives of friends, family, and relationships.

Also Read: Malaika Arora looks bomb in high slit yellow pleated dress, check out sexy snapshots

Pareshan Twitter Review:

A few people and moviegoers who saw the film ahead of others turned to social media to share their thoughts about Pareshan. Their tweets offer you an idea of what to anticipate from the film before buying tickets. Here are some of the most fascinating tweets:.,.

Pareshan cast:

Thiruveer plays Issac, Pavani Karanam plays Shirisha, Bunny Abiran plays Pasha, Sai Prasanna plays Rajitha, Vanaparthi Arjun Krishna plays Agam Satthi, and Anji Babu plays Tiger Sreenu in the comedy-drama Pareshan.

Pareshan Team:

Rupak Ronaldson directed the film. Siddharth Rallapalli produced the film, while Yashwanth Nag created the complete background soundtrack and melodies. The lyrics were written by Akkala Chandra Mouli, while Harishankar Tamminana edited the songs.