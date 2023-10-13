Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paresh Rawal reveals his excitement, nervousness for 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Welcome 3'; Read details

    Paresh Rawal expressed a mix of excitement and nervousness for "Hera Pheri 3" as fans await its release, while "Welcome 3" boasts an ensemble cast and a scheduled December 2024 release

    Paresh Rawal reveals his excitement, nervousness for 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Welcome 3'; Read details ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 9:52 AM IST

    Renowned Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal recently opened up about the highly anticipated sequels, "Hera Pheri 3" and "Welcome 3," acknowledging the prolonged wait by fans. Paresh Rawal, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing, particularly in his iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the cult classic "Hera Pheri," is widely recognized as one of the best comedy actors in the industry. His reprisal of this character in the 2006 sequel, "Phir Hera Pheri," only fueled fans' desires for a third installment in the beloved franchise.

    While "Hera Pheri 3" is currently in the developmental phase, Paresh Rawal openly shared his feelings, acknowledging a blend of anticipation and anxiety concerning the project. The extended hiatus since the last film's release has left him apprehensive about whether the final product will live up to the audience's expectations. He expressed his concerns, saying, "Of course, there is excitement, but along with it, there is a lot of nervousness too. I am sometimes scared also that the final product should come out the way it was conceived. We have expectations, but more than us, the audience has expectations. They have waited far too long for Hera Pheri and Welcome also. So, yes, I am scared."

    While an official announcement about "Hera Pheri 3" is yet to be made, reports suggest that the original trio, consisting of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, will reprise their beloved roles from the franchise.

    In addition to "Hera Pheri 3," Paresh Rawal is set to grace the big screen once more with "Welcome 3" (alternatively titled "Welcome to the Jungle"). This eagerly anticipated film was officially announced on September 9, coinciding with Akshay Kumar's birthday. Directed by Ahmad Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast of exceptional talent, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yashpal Sharma, and Raveena Tandon, among others.

    This star-studded extravaganza, led by Akshay Kumar, is scheduled to hit cinema screens in December 2024, promising a grand entertainment experience for fans eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite comedy franchises. 

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS Jimin Production Documentary' to release on THIS date; Read details ATG

    BTS' 'Jimin Production Documentary' to release on THIS date; Read details

    Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer period drama 'Chhava' to start filming from THIS date; Read ATG

    Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer period drama 'Chhava' to start filming from THIS date; Read

    Kishore Kumar Death Anniversary: Remembering the maestro through his timeless, evergreen songs ATG EAI

    Kishore Kumar Death Anniversary: Remembering the maestro through his timeless, evergreen songs

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him' RKK

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him'

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here

    Recent Stories

    Her belly was ripped open on the road a baby was there Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror gcw

    'Her belly was ripped open on road, baby was there...' Israeli rescuers collecting bodies recall Hamas horror

    BBMP is the main enemy of Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court vkp

    BBMP is the main enemy of Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away rkn

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away

    ELLE Beauty Awards 2023: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar grace the ceremony ATG

    ELLE Beauty Awards 2023: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar grace the ceremony

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash vkp

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon