Actor Paresh Rawal praised PM Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure, calling his leadership a 'special blessing'. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also lauded the period as a 'golden chapter' for India's development and global influence.

Paresh Rawal Hails PM's Leadership Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Paresh Rawal expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister's leadership and vision. "This is our country's good fortune that we have him as a prime minister. It is God's will. I believe that this is God's special blessing for our country. For our citizens. In his leadership, There will be progress. He is man of progressive mind. There will be progress in the coming days as well," Rawal said. Uttarakhand CM Calls it a 'Golden Chapter' The veteran actor's comments come as political leaders and public figures acknowledge PM Modi's tenure in office. Among them, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday described the Prime Minister's 12 years in leadership as a "golden chapter" in India's journey of development, self-reliance and growing global influence.In a post on X, Dhami congratulated PM Modi and said the period had been dedicated to service, good governance and public welfare. He stated that India had achieved several historic milestones during the past decade, highlighting progress in welfare schemes, infrastructure development, digital transformation, women's empowerment, national security and the country's expanding global stature. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also said that PM Modi's leadership had accelerated the vision of a developed India and strengthened the nation's commitment towards achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat." Developments in Uttarakhand Referring to developments in Uttarakhand, Dhami pointed to improvements in road connectivity, healthcare access, investment promotion, employment generation and the revival of religious and cultural centres. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor Paresh Rawal has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political milestone of completing 12 years in office, describing his leadership as a blessing for the country as he becomes India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of 4,398 consecutive days served by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru after India's first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Paresh Rawal expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister's leadership and vision. "This is our country's good fortune that we have him as a prime minister. It is God's will. I believe that this is God's special blessing for our country. For our citizens. In his leadership, There will be progress. He is man of progressive mind. There will be progress in the coming days as well," Rawal said.The veteran actor's comments come as political leaders and public figures acknowledge PM Modi's tenure in office. Among them, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday described the Prime Minister's 12 years in leadership as a "golden chapter" in India's journey of development, self-reliance and growing global influence.In a post on X, Dhami congratulated PM Modi and said the period had been dedicated to service, good governance and public welfare. He stated that India had achieved several historic milestones during the past decade, highlighting progress in welfare schemes, infrastructure development, digital transformation, women's empowerment, national security and the country's expanding global stature. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also said that PM Modi's leadership had accelerated the vision of a developed India and strengthened the nation's commitment towards achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat."Referring to developments in Uttarakhand, Dhami pointed to improvements in road connectivity, healthcare access, investment promotion, employment generation and the revival of religious and cultural centres. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source