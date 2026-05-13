The Olivier-nominated stage adaptation of 'Paranormal Activity' is coming to Broadway for a limited 20-week run. Directed by Felix Barrett, the play with an original narrative will begin previews on August 14 at the August Wilson Theatre.

It is going to be a spooky summer this year, with Paranormal Activity all set to make its way to Broadway. 'Paranormal Activity - A New Story Live on Broadway', the Olivier-nominated stage adaptation of the horror franchise, will open on Broadway for a limited 20-week engagement, as per The Hollywood Reporter. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYPcDhxuYXy/

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The previews will begin on August 14, with the opening night set for September 15 at the August Wilson Theatre.

About the Production

Directed by Felix Barrett and written by Levi Holloway, the production previously enjoyed sold-out runs in London's West End, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and San Francisco. The play follows an original narrative instead of adapting characters or couples from the original films. Jason Blum, the founder, Blumhouse CEO and an original producer of the Paranormal Activity film franchise, has joined the producing team for the Broadway production.

As per the official synopsis, "James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren't haunted, people are... With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide."

Director's Take

Director Felix Barrett, while speaking about the production, shared, "New York is my home away from home. I fell in love with the city when making Sleep No More fifteen years ago, and always marvelled at the way audiences engaged with the show. Having seen the incredible responses to Paranormal as it has toured the U.S., I'm beyond excited that it will be coming to Broadway and cannot wait to see how New Yorkers react!"

The Film Franchise

Coming to the films, the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise began in 2007 when the original movie opened in theatres, becoming one of the most profitable movies ever made. The franchise later expanded with 'Paranormal Activity 2', 'Paranormal Activity 3', 'Paranormal Activity 4', 'The Marked Ones', 'The Ghost Dimension', and 'Next of Kin'. An eighth 'Paranormal Activity' film is expected to arrive on May 21, 2027, with James Wan producing and Ian Tauson directing. (ANI)