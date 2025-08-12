The trailer of Param Sundari, set against the vibrant backdrop of Kerala, teases a colorful blend of romance, drama, and the charm of kerala. As Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor step into a South Indian setting.

The official trailer for Param Sundari shows Bollywood's newest pair on screen, with Sidharth Malhotra as Param, a peppy North Indian boy, and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari, a graceful South Indian girl from God's own land of Kerala. Bursting with rich cultural vibes, this vibrant North Meets South rom-com buzzes with excitement.

Param Sundari Trailer:

Visual Appeal Meets Romantic Chemistry. The backdrop of Kerala--the backwaters, greenery, and tradition--sets forth this eye-poppy treat. The romantic moments, fun banter, and glimpses of cultural clash have kept fans hooked. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Alai Payuthey, the makers promise a diesel of tradition and modern charm.

Can Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor Match South Indian Energy?

Janhvi Kapoor has talked openly about her love for south India. She brings a rooted South Indian energy to the character, while Sidharth Malhotra with his full Delhiya flavor, brings about a chemistry that plays out between regional authenticity and a playful romance as a fun experiment for Indian rom-coms.

Music is Indeed the Soul of Romance

The trailer boasts of a lovely number sung by Sonu Nigam, whose voice seemed to bring to life the emotions on screen. The other song "Pardesiya" is already getting a great response from the audience as the magic of Janhvi Kapoor reminds the audience of many iconic saree moments.

Kerala, not just the set of the movie but important to the plot, is where the shooting took place across Kerala from January to February 2025. This physical canvas only adds to the cultural interplay Param and Sundari are set against, and it makes for a truly lived-in and real setting.

Param Sundari comes as an exciting first pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, set charmingly in the evocative landscapes of Kerala. The trailer introduces an endearing cross-cultural romance infused with regional flavor, songs that tug at your heartstrings, and storytelling that is a visual treat. The big question: will Bollywood's North star and South's elegance create genuine South Indian energy on screen? The audience is ready to find out when Param Sundari releases in cinemas on 29 August 2025.