Bheegi Saree, the second song from Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has been released. The rain-soaked, sensual track, sung by Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal, showcases the duo's sizzling chemistry and retro-styled visuals

Fans are still grooving to the first track, 'Pardesiya,' from the upcoming film 'Param Sundari' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, and now the makers have dropped another sizzling track that is sure to keep everyone hooked for a long time.

Sidharth and Janhvi shared the new track 'Bheegi Saree' on their Instagram accounts on Friday. With sensual choreography, rain-soaked visuals, and sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, the video has grabbed everyone's attention.

The song opens with Janhvi and Sidharth dancing in the rain, adding a sensuous vibe to the video. The retro-style visuals give the song an old-school charm. The track is sung by Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal.

Fans, in no time, flooded the comments section with heart emojis and praised the on-screen pairing.
Earlier, the first song from the film, 'Pardesiya,' was released and continues to keep fans hooked. It is a love song that features a sweet bond between Sidharth and Janhvi. From the scenic location to Sidharth's breathtaking looks, the song has all the qualities needed to become the love anthem of the year.
'Param Sundari' marks the first on-screen collaboration between Janhvi and Sidharth. The romantic comedy is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.
The film is set to hit theatres on August 29.
In the coming months, Janhvi will also be seen alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled 'Peddi'. 'Peddi' is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The movie will also feature 'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu in a prominent role.