Actor Parag Tyagi recently visited a cremation ground for a vlog. What did he claim to experience there? What did he say after seeing a painting of Lord Krishna? And what are people saying about his video?

Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala were one of the TV industry's most-loved couples. But Parag's life turned upside down after Shefali's death at the age of 42. Since losing his wife, Parag has been trying to cope by living with her memories and sharing his experiences on social media.

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Visited a cremation ground for a vlog

Recently, Parag Tyagi went to a cremation ground in Modinagar for his YouTube vlog. During his visit, he filmed the atmosphere, the silence, and his own experiences. Parag shared that he felt a different kind of energy and peace at the cremation ground. He said the environment there was extremely calm and it affected him deeply.

Claimed to feel the presence of spirits

In the vlog, Parag said he felt some invisible activities and heard voices at the cremation ground. He spoke to the camera, saying he felt some kind of energy was present there. Parag also tried to communicate with the spirits, assuring them he hadn't come to disturb anyone but to wish peace and happiness for all.

Found comfort in Lord Krishna's message

At the cremation ground, Parag also saw a painting of Lord Krishna and Arjun, which had a message from the Gita written on it. Seeing this made Parag emotional. He said that when God is with you, there is nothing to fear. He also added, "Hari is with us and Pari is also with us," which made it clear that he still feels Shefali is very close to him.

Mixed reactions from fans on the video

Parag's video received mixed reactions from social media users. Some people understood his feelings and supported him, while others advised him to visit temples instead of such places. However, many users sympathised with his pain and suggested he make religious videos.