The 'Kaanta Laga Girl' Shefali Jariwala's death is once again making news. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, has finally spoken out about the wild theories surrounding her passing. He has completely shut down rumours that she was taking injections for fairness or to look younger.

TV actor Parag Tyagi has finally broken his silence after the sudden death of his wife, the 'Kaanta Laga' girl Shefali Jariwala. Reacting to all the social media chatter about injections, diets, and fitness, Parag made it clear that Shefali was extremely fit and didn't need any fairness or anti-ageing injections. He emotionally said that Shefali's death was written in her destiny, and he has now accepted this truth. He also urged people to stop spreading rumours.

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Parag Tyagi hits back at injection claims

In an interview with Filmygyaan, Parag Tyagi dismissed claims that Shefali Jariwala fell ill because of some injection or a strict diet. He said, “We eat everything. In fact, we had Chinese food just a day before Shefali passed away. What's the need for us to starve?” According to Parag, "She was at her fittest during this phase of her life. Starving makes your face look dull.” He also questioned the talk about fairness and anti-ageing injections, asking, “Why would she need to become fairer? Please, someone tell me which injection keeps you young. If such a thing existed, even Ratan Tata ji would still be alive.”

Parag Tyagi: 'Our souls will always be connected'

Parag Tyagi said that he has now come to terms with Shefali's death. Getting emotional, he said, “Our time together in this world might have been short, but our souls will always be connected.” He pleaded with people not to spread rumours, saying, “Friends, please don't do this.” Parag also shared that his pet dog, Simba, gave him a lot of emotional support during this tough time. He says, "His presence and his touch mean a lot emotionally.” However, he also clarified that he doesn't see Simba just as a way to heal.

Shefali Jariwala's death was due to cardiac arrest

Shefali Jariwala, who was 42, passed away suddenly in Mumbai on June 27, 2025. It was reported that she suffered a cardiac arrest. While no information about any serious illness came out, Shefali had struggled with epilepsy as a teenager. In an earlier interview, she had revealed that she had her first seizure at the age of 15. After that, she underwent long-term treatment and kept her lifestyle balanced with yoga, fitness, and medication.