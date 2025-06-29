Actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala passed away at 42, leaving fans heartbroken; husband Parag Tyagi urged prayers and requested media sensitivity after her emotional farewell.

Actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, leaving a void in the hearts of her fans and loved ones that can never be filled. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, addressed the media after performing her last rites and asked them to pray for the late actor.

He requested the media to be sensitive and urged everyone to pray for Shefali's soul, "Please mazaak jhama mat banayega mai request karta hu bas..Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log vo jahan bhi rahe khush rahe aur shanti see rahe.. ," he said emotionally with folded hands.



Shefali was cremated at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, broke down in tears as he performed the last rites.

Family, close friends, and fellow television stars gathered to pay their last respects. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai were seen at her home earlier in the day, where her body was kept before being taken for the final rites.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who also visited Jariwala's residence, was seen emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikas Gupta were also spotted.

According to reports, Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital during the wee hours, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Initial reports suggested that the actress died of cardiac arrest; however, the exact cause of her death is still unclear.

Jariwala's death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which expressed its sorrow on X.The association wrote, "Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time."

Jariwala was best known for her 2002 appearance in the music video 'Kaanta Laga,' which became an instant sensation and is still remembered as a defining moment in Indian pop culture.

She later expanded her career into Bollywood with notable roles in the 2004 hit film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.She also gained significant television recognition, participating in shows such as Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7, where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.