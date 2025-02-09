Pankaj Tripathi visits Maha Kumbh Mela, describes it as a life-changing spiritual experience

Pankaj Tripathi visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with his family, calling it a life-changing spiritual experience. He took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam and enjoyed the atmosphere.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 9, 2025, 9:33 AM IST

'Mirzapur' actor Pankaj Tripathi, on Saturday, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj along with his family.

While speaking to ANI, Tripathi described the atmosphere as deeply spiritual and shared his happiness about taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. "The vibes here are very spiritual. I am feeling very happy as I got the opportunity to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam," the actor told ANI. 

The 'Gangs of Wassepur' actor was also seen clicking pictures and selfies with children. Earlier on Friday, veteran actor Neena Gupta visited the Mahakumbh and expressed her awe and admiration for the grand spiritual gathering.

The Badhaai Ho actor called her visit to the Kumbh Mela a "unique experience" and expressed how it had been on her wish list for years.

"I have been wanting to come here for years... It was a unique experience... Finally, I took a dip today," Neena Gupta said while speaking to ANI. "The atmosphere here is crazy. I have never seen a bigger gathering in my life... I am impressed by the government for organizing such a huge event," she added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered center of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred Kumbh Snan.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and worldwide and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. 

For more reliable and latest news
