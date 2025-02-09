Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay's stunning wedding photos; CHECK OUT

New photos have surfaced from Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding. These photos capture the wedding rituals, Priyanka's dance, and emotional moments.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 9, 2025, 9:11 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra has married South Indian actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Now some new pictures of their wedding have surfaced, which you can see here…

budget 2025
article_image2

Tagging Neelam Upadhyaya, these pictures have been shared from the Instagram account named Magic Motion Media, a photography page. 

article_image3

The caption of the pictures states that Siddharth and Neelam's wedding was full of laughter, joy, and emotional moments. 

article_image4

Priyanka was overjoyed at her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding procession. She danced a lot during this time. 

article_image5

Priyanka Chopra took her brother Siddharth Chopra's hand and led him to the wedding pavilion. The brother-sister bonding was just worth seeing.

article_image6

Seeing brother Siddharth Chopra at the wedding pavilion, Priyanka Chopra became emotional. Nita Ambani can also be seen with her. 

article_image7

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra exchanged garlands amidst Vedic chants and became each other's forever.

article_image8

Neelam Upadhyaya looked stunning in her bridal attire, radiating elegance and grace. Her ensemble, complemented by delicate accessories, made her the perfect vision of a beautiful bride.

article_image9

Playing the role of a sister, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya in the pavilion.

article_image10

The beauty of groom Siddharth Chopra and bride Neelam Upadhyaya at the wedding pavilion was worth seeing. 

article_image11

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya took seven rounds of fire and vowed to support each other for seven lifetimes. 

article_image12

Siddharth Chopra filled Neelam Upadhyaya's hairline with vermilion, symbolizing their eternal bond. The moment marked the beginning of their forever together, a beautiful promise of love and commitment.

article_image13

After officially becoming husband and wife during the wedding rituals in Mumbai on February 7, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya hugged each other. 

article_image14

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra took blessings from their family members and also posed for photos with the entire family. 

