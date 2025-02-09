Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay's stunning wedding photos; CHECK OUT

New photos have surfaced from Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding. These photos capture the wedding rituals, Priyanka's dance, and emotional moments.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra has married South Indian actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Now some new pictures of their wedding have surfaced, which you can see here…

Tagging Neelam Upadhyaya, these pictures have been shared from the Instagram account named Magic Motion Media, a photography page.

The caption of the pictures states that Siddharth and Neelam's wedding was full of laughter, joy, and emotional moments.

Priyanka was overjoyed at her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding procession. She danced a lot during this time.

Priyanka Chopra took her brother Siddharth Chopra's hand and led him to the wedding pavilion. The brother-sister bonding was just worth seeing.

Seeing brother Siddharth Chopra at the wedding pavilion, Priyanka Chopra became emotional. Nita Ambani can also be seen with her.

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra exchanged garlands amidst Vedic chants and became each other's forever.

Neelam Upadhyaya looked stunning in her bridal attire, radiating elegance and grace. Her ensemble, complemented by delicate accessories, made her the perfect vision of a beautiful bride.

Playing the role of a sister, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya in the pavilion.

The beauty of groom Siddharth Chopra and bride Neelam Upadhyaya at the wedding pavilion was worth seeing.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya took seven rounds of fire and vowed to support each other for seven lifetimes.

Siddharth Chopra filled Neelam Upadhyaya's hairline with vermilion, symbolizing their eternal bond. The moment marked the beginning of their forever together, a beautiful promise of love and commitment.

After officially becoming husband and wife during the wedding rituals in Mumbai on February 7, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya hugged each other.

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra took blessings from their family members and also posed for photos with the entire family.

