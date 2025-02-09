R Madhavan is India’s first owner of the Brixton Cromwell 1200 bike; Check PHOTOS

National Award-winning actor R Madhavan is a known motorcycle enthusiast. He is the first owner of the Brixton Cromwell 1200 in India. This motorcycle combines style and performance with its retro design and modern engineering.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

Brixton Motorcycles Enters India

Austrian motorcycle brand Brixton Motorcycles has officially commenced deliveries in India. Actor R. Madhavan becomes the first owner of the Brixton Cromwell 1200.

Partnership with MotoHaus

Brixton is entering India in partnership with MotoHaus. Dealerships have been set up in cities like Bengaluru, Kolhapur, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Sangli. Showrooms are coming up in Jaipur, Mysore, Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai/Navi Mumbai.

Madhavan's Special Edition Cromwell

Expressing his passion for the bike, R. Madhavan highlighted its blend of retro aesthetics and modern engineering. His motorcycle features a special paint scheme and his son Vedant's name engraved on it.

Cromwell 1200: Features & Performance

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 boasts an 83PS engine with 108Nm of torque. It comes with premium features like Nissin brakes, Bosch ABS, KYB adjustable suspension, traction control, cruise control, anti-theft key system, TFT display, and Pirelli Phantom tubeless tires.

A Gentleman's Brand

MotoHaus Director Tushar Shelke emphasized that Brixton represents a sophisticated lifestyle beyond just motorcycles. He stated that R. Madhavan is a perfect fit as a brand ambassador due to his charm, refined personality, and appreciation for quality craftsmanship.

Competitive Pricing

Priced at ₹7,84,000 (ex-showroom), the Brixton Cromwell 1200 offers a combination of premium features and affordability. It's an attractive option in the high-performance motorcycle segment. Test rides and bookings are now available at MotoHaus dealerships.

About Brixton & MotoHaus

Brixton Motorcycles is known for blending modern technology with vintage-inspired designs. It caters to enthusiasts who value both performance and style.

About MotoHaus

Its exclusive distributor, MotoHaus, has a strong reputation among consumers with top-notch sales and service centers across India.

