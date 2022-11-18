Pankaj Tripathi to play Atal Bihari Vajpee in his biopic

Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to play Atal Bihar Vajpayee in a biopic of the former Prime Minister of India. Helmed by filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the film is titled ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye: Atal’.

After delivering successful films and web series, actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to play the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the former Prime Minister of India’s biopic. Titled, ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye: Atal, the biopic is helmed by Ravi Jadhav and will be produced by Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Legend Studios.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s biopic is based on the book, ‘The Untold Vajpayee: Politician And Paradox’, written by Ullekh NP. With Pankaj Tripathi in the titular role, the film is expected to hit the theatres on Christmas 2023.

Ravi Jadhav announced the biopic early this year, on June 28, 2022. However, no further details including who would be playing the titular role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee were revealed at that time. But now, with the makers roping in ‘Mirzapur’ actor Pankaj Tripathi, high bets are being placed on the film which is written by Utkarsh Naithani. The biopic revolves around the life of India’s former Prime Minister and also a co-founder and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, Panjak Tripathi has expressed his happiness over playing Alat Bihari Vajpayee in the biopic. "It is my honour to portray such a humane politician on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me," said the actor.

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, who will be directing the biopic, said that as a director, he could not have asked for a better story than making a film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life. “On top of this, having an exemplary actor like Pankaj Tripathi to bring to screen Atalji’s story and the support of the producers. I hope that I can live up to people’s expectations with ATAL,” said Jadhav.