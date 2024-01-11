Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pankaj Tripathi slams Bollywood's stereotype thinking, 'Mukesh Ambani would never get rich man role'

    In an interview, Pankaj Tripathi discussed appearance-based stereotyping in Bollywood citing Mukesh Ambani and Katrina Kaif's example. He said, "In movies, actors like Katrina Kaif play the role of a doctor, but how many times have we seen them at AIIMS?"

    Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way in the Hindi film industry and has proved to be an exceptional performer in each role. The actor is working tirelessly to promote his next film 'Main Atal Hoon', a biography of former Prime Minister, poet, writer, and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
    The actor recently discussed appearance-based stereotyping in Bollywood, citing Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, as an example. 

    Pankaj Tripathi's example citing Mukesh Ambani

    In an interview, Pankaj said, "If Mukesh Ambani were not a businessman and went to an audition, he would never be cast as a rich man because he does not look like one. Cinema has developed a cliché that a doctor looks like this and an engineer looks like this. During an audition, even if a junior artist is required, it is clearly stated: rich appearance. In movies, actors like Katrina Kaif play the role of a doctor, but how many times have we seen them at AIIMS?"

    The National Award winner went on to say that while the mindset is changing, movies have always been plagued with stereotyping. The idea of the hero laughing gently, while the evil laughs aloud is what we see in movies, but in reality, the person who laughs openly is caring.

    Professional front

    'Main Atal Hoon' is directed by Ravi Jadhav, presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. 'Main Atal Hoon' is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 19, 2024. 

