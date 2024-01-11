In pictures: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah celebrates birthday with Orry, friends and family

On Thursday, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to his Instagram stories to share pictures from Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday celebration.

Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap turned 23 and had several birthday festivities.

She shared a series of pictures from her celebration on Instagram where she celebrated with her family and fiance Shane Gregoire.

In one, Aaliyah was dressed in white and the Kashyap's clicked a perfect family photo with her father, mother, and Shane Gregoire.

She also shared a picture of herself holding a small cake that had 23 written on it, wearing 'birthday queen' band on her head.

After the family celebration, last night she was seen parting ways with friends Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina, among others.

Vedant Raina who made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' looked dapper in a black shirt and grey pants.

Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor also attended Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday celebration and looked gorgeous in a white off-shoulder sweater.