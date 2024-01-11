Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah celebrates birthday with Orry, friends and family

    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    On Thursday, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to his Instagram stories to share pictures from Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday celebration.

    article_image1

    Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap turned 23 and had several birthday festivities. 

    article_image2

    She shared a series of pictures from her celebration on Instagram where she celebrated with her family and fiance Shane Gregoire. 

    article_image3

    In one, Aaliyah was dressed in white and the Kashyap's clicked a perfect family photo with her father, mother, and Shane Gregoire.

    article_image4

    She also shared a picture of herself holding a small cake that had 23 written on it, wearing 'birthday queen' band on her head. 

    article_image5

    After the family celebration, last night she was seen parting ways with friends Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina, among others.

    article_image6

    Vedant Raina who made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' looked dapper in a black shirt and grey pants. 

    article_image7

    Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor also attended Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday celebration and looked gorgeous in a white off-shoulder sweater.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest and lessons he learnt, 'Be hopeful, honest storyteller' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest and lessons he learnt, 'Be hopeful, honest storyteller'

    Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare wedding: Mithila Palkar celebrates birthday amidst BFF's wedding festivities [PHOTOS] ATG

    Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare wedding: Mithila Palkar celebrates birthday amidst BFF's wedding festivities [PHOTOS]

    'Koffee With Karan 8': Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor was a strict boyfriend, put THIS restriction on her RKK

    'Koffee With Karan 8': Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor was a strict boyfriend, put THIS restriction on her

    Actor Yash takes break from TOXIC movie shooting, flies to Goa after tragic death of fans on his birthday vkp

    Actor Yash takes break from TOXIC movie shooting, flies to Goa after tragic death of fans on his birthday

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? Here's what we know ATG

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru horror: Mechanic's criminal syndicate nabbed for kidnapping, killing customers vkp

    Bengaluru horror: Mechanic's criminal syndicate nabbed for kidnapping, killing customers

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-504 January 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-504 January 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Nepal cricket body suspends rape convict Sandeep Lamichhane from national and international games snt

    Nepal cricket body suspends rape convict Sandeep Lamichhane from national and international games

    Kerala: Woman loses money in passport delivery scam in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Woman loses money in passport delivery scam in Kozhikode

    Kerala: 'No need to consider caste or religion to participate in Ram temple inauguration...' claims NSS anr

    Kerala: 'No need to consider caste or religion to participate in Ram temple inauguration...' claims NSS

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon